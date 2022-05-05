US Supreme Court erects massive fence after tense protests over expected Roe v. Wade ruling

A “non-scaleable” fencing was erected around the United States’ Supreme Court late on Wednesday night, May 4, after another night of protests over the leaked draft decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

 

Regular bike-rack-style barricades first went up outside the Washington, DC legal institution on Monday May 2, after dueling protesters descended within minutes of the publication of a leaked draft opinion that suggested SCOTUS was poised to dismiss the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

 

After three straight days of protests, workers were spotted late Wednesday erecting 8-feet non-scalable fences around the court, similar to the ring of steel set up after the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, Fox 5 said.

 

By Thursday morning, the Supreme Court was completely encircled in the high fencing, NBC Washington said.

 

The US Capitol Police confirmed to Fox 5 that the fence was part of multi-agency efforts to “prepare for any potential demonstrations in the…



Source: Linda Ikeji

