EFCC investigating source of money used in buying party nomination forms

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said they are investigating the source of money used by aspirants to purchase party nomination forms ahead of the 2023 elections.

Bawa stated this on Friday when he featured on Channels Television’s current affairs programme, Politics Today.

“When it comes to the issue of monitoring election funds as well as candidates’ funds, that has to do with the work of INEC in this regard but, of course, we are working hand in gloves with INEC and other related agencies in that field to ensure that we follow the money, we know the source, whether it is legitimate or illegitimate because that is what concerns us,” he said.