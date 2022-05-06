Actress, Amber Heard has testified that ex-husband, Johnny Depp ‘hated’ actor James Franco and accused her of having an affair with him.

A tearful looking Heard, 36, took to the stand Thursday, May 5 for her second day of testimony where she described a fight she and Depp had on an airplane in May 2014 alleging Depp kicked her in the back.

‘He was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco,’ Heard said. ‘He hated, hated James Franco and he was already accusing me of kind of secretly having a thing with him in my past because we had done Pineapple Express together.’

Heard described the airplane incident, which Depp had testified about before, admitting that he had been drunk and taken drugs. Heard said that Depp was upset with her for not telling him about romantic scenes that she had with Franco.

‘He called me a go-getter, he called me a slut – this is happening with security and his assistants on the plane,’ she said. ‘I slowly get up and he starts throwing…