



An officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, suddenly slumped and died while on duty at Ojota post, Lagos on Thursday, May 5. According to eyewitnesses, the tragic incident attracted the attention of passers-by and sympathizers who tried to save the life of officer but applied first aid to no avail. The identity of the deceased officer is not yet ascertained. The cause of death is also not yet disclosed. Meanwhile, a senior LASTMA officer who confirmed the death on condition of anonymity said the body has been deposited at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital LASUTH, Ikeja.The post LASTMA officer slumps and dies on duty appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information