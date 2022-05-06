Mohamed Salah insists the quadruple is on for Liverpool as he’s presented with FWA Footballer of the Year award

Mohamed Salah has insisted that quadruple is on for Liverpool after picking up his FWA award in central London on Thursday night.

The Liverpool striker was nominated as Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association, a group of around 400 journalists, for the second time after his win in 2017-18.

After collecting the trophy from Reds legend Ian Rush, Egyptian star Salah insisted that the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup title in the same season- is still possible for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

He said: ‘It feels great. First of all, I want to thank everyone who voted for me. Of course, journalists are a big part of the football family, and hopefully we can win some more this season.

‘(Is the quadruple realistic?) I think so. Not everything is in our hands – we have to win our games in the Premier League and see if City drop points or not. They have a great team, great manager, I’m sure they want to keep winning. But it’s…