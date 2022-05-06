Rapper, DaBaby cleared of criminal charges after a trespasser was shot in his property

Grammy award nominated rapper, DaBaby will reportedly not be facing any charges over the April shooting of a trespasser at his North Carolina property.

According to a report by TMZ on Thursday, May 5, a newly obtained legal document from the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office says after a careful study of the shooting case, prosecutors have decided not to move forward with any related charges.

In April, a trespasser was shot outside a DaBaby-associated property in the Troutman area.

In a statement shared at the time, local police said officers “arrived on scene where they found one subject suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.”

As at then TMZ reported that sources say DaBaby had initially “exchanged words” with the individual before shooting him in the leg.

Audio of the ensuing 911 call from DaBaby, meanwhile, was shared publicly by local tv station, WSOC-TV.

“He’s trespassing on my property. … I don’t know what he’s here for,…