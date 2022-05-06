Southern University cheerleader dies by suicide after posting suicide note on Instagram

A Southern University cheerleader, Arlana Miller, died by suicide after posting a heart-wrenching message to her Instagram on Wednesday, May 4.

The freshman took to Instagram, thanking her family and friends for their support while stating that she was prepared to take her own life

She wrote: “May this day bring me rest and peace. I have fought this urge since my early teenage years.. I gave this life all the fight I had. To everyone who has entered my life I’m so grateful and I can only imagine how this may find you. I have been surrounded by people who may have honestly thought that I was okay, but I havnt been okay for a while.”

The college student then reflects on dealing with Covid, suffering from an injury and feeling alone most of the time.

“I struggled so much through just this year alone. From covid, to tearing my acl, to nearly failing all of my classes,” Miller wrote. “To the people in my life I pray you learn to vocalize your feelings and get help…