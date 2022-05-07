Controversial YouTube star, Kevin Samuels’ mother confirms his death after hearing about it on social media first

Beverly Samuels-Burch, the mother of American controversial relationship guru/YouTuber, Kevin Samuels, has confirmed the death of her son.

According to NBC News, Samuels-Burch said the learned about her son’s passing from social media.

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified,” she said. “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

On Thursday morning, the Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to an apartment on East Paces Ferry Road NE “regarding a person injured.” First responders were performing CPR on an unresponsive man later identified as Samuels when officers arrived on the scene.

A police report explains that a woman who was with Samuels said that he had complained about having chest pains and that she attempted to help him but he fell. The woman soon called 911.

She had only met him the night before and tried to help him, but he fell, the police report…