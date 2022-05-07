Harry and Meghan insist they are coming to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with their kids after it was announced that they have been banned from appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Harry and Meghan announced today, May 6, that they will be in the UK with their children for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month.

They released the announcement just minutes after a palace spokesperson announced that the Queen has banned them and Prince Andrew from the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour.

Harry and Meghan revealed that they will fly in from California with Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months, to attend celebrations marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne that begin on June 2.

A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their children.”

Though Harry and Meghan are banned from making a balcony appearance, they have been invited to other jubilee events.