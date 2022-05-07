UK to introduce new visa that allows university graduates to relocate to the country





The United Kingdom has announced that it will begin issuing a new visa that allows holders of first degrees, masters, and doctorates to travel to the country and work in fields such as science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship by May 30. The visa – high potential individual (HPI) visa, allows applicants to relocate to the UK without a prior job offer or sponsorship. However, graduates of Nigerian universities do not qualify to be issued this visa. The UK government said that in order to qualify for the HPI visa, applicants needed to have been awarded a degree from a university that is ranked top 50 as published in the global universities list by the Home Office. The government noted that the list would be compiled annually and would comprise institutions included in the list of the top 50 universities in at least two of the following ranking systems: Times Higher Education World University rankings, Quacquarelli Symonds World University rankings, and the Academic…







Source: Linda Ikeji

