



The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has said that it has not approved tariff rate review in the power sector in recent times. Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Mr Sanusi Garba who disclosed this on Friday May 6, said the last tariff review was approved on December 31, 2021, and became effective in February this year. Garba said; “I want to, on behalf of the management of NERC, clearly state that as of today (Friday), we have not approved any rate review and there is no indication that any electricity distribution company is increasing its tariff.“If you notice that the rate you buy electricity has changed within the last one to three weeks, we want evidence. The information posted on the NERC website was the last tariff rate review in December 2021.“Our function is to approve applications for tariffs for the distribution companies, and we have not received any.“We have clearly said that we have an obligation by law to do minor review every six months…







Source: Linda Ikeji

