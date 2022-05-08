HUAWEI launches the ideal 108MP Camera Phone with 66W SuperCharge

It boasts a 108MP High-Res Photography, 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, remarkable design, creative vlog experience, and visionary EMUI 12 features

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) announced that HUAWEI nova 9 SE is available now in Nigeria, a new mid-range addition to the dynamic chic and trendy HUAWEI nova 9 product family tailored for the younger generation. The device is defined by innovative features and fashion forward design elements that will spark new inspirations thanks to its powerful camera system and integrated videography features.

The HUAWEI nova 9 family is tailored for young consumers, offering quality, well-designed mid-range smartphones that are equipped with flagship features. The HUAWEI nova 9 had caused a frenzy amongst users and was an instant hit that captured the hearts of consumers. It debuted with an all-new colourway which Huawei named – Colour No. 9. It also boasted an incredible 50MP Ultra Vision Camera with innovative vlogging features in addition to…