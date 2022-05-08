Lush Hair offers Free Hair Makeover to Women In Service to commemorate Labour Day

In commemoration of this year’s International Workers’ Day, Lush Hair, the no.1 and proudly Nigerian hair extension brand stormed a few organizations spanning across 5 different industries offering complete hair makeover to the staff and management.

This is to demonstrate unparalleled appreciation for their relentless spirit and commitment in making themselves useful for the greater good of the society while redefining the standard of beauty by taking them through a memorable hair Journey.

To celebrate this painstaking effort of the Nigerian Labour force, that work tirelessly with great zeal, the brand identified 5 sectors and picked 5 organizations to represent each industry; Finance; Keystone Bank, Security: Halogen Security Company, Government: Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), Healthcare: Eura Care Wellness Centre, Education: State Junior School, Alimosho.

Lush Hair understands the busy schedule and demanding nature associated to these…