Terrorists attack Zamfara communities, kill 48 including police officer and NSCDC personnel

Photo from the funeral of some of the victims

At least 48 persons have been reportedly killed when armed bandits attacked three communities in Zamfara State.

The communities are Sabon Gari Damri, Damri and Kalahe in Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

The Sole Administrator of Bakura Local Government, Aminu Suleiman, who confirmed the attack to Channels Television on Saturday May 7, said the bandits, in their large number and riding on motorcycles, launched an attack via Sabon Gari Damri village around 2pm on Friday.

They killed nine people and then proceeded to Damri community where they killed four persons including a police officer and personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The terrorists also set ablaze a Hilux vehicle belonging to the Nigerian Police.

The bandits then killed eight persons in Kalahe community, a village between Sabon Gari Damri and Damri town.

According to Suleiman, the bandits attacked a healthcare facility…