We stand by our decision — Airlines insist on shutting operations over increased price of aviation fuel

Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have insisted on shutting down domestic flights across the country from Monday May 9, over increased price of aviation fuel.

In a statement released after the federal government’s asked them to consider the multiplier effect of their decision on travellers, the AON maintained they are not on strike but can continue to pay upfront in cash at N700 per litre for JetA1 which has increased their cost of operation on a daily basis to about 95 per cent.

The statement jointly signed by Shehu Wada, executive director, Max Air; Obiora Okonkwo, chairman, United Nigeria Airlines; Allen Onyema, chairman, Air Peace; Roy Ilegbodu, CEO of Arik Air; Abdullahi Mahmood, CEO, Aero Contractors; Faisal Abdulmunaf, MD, Azman Air; and Sukh Mann, deputy CEO, Dana Air, read;