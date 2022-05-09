Bandits attack another community in Zamfara, kill seven people

Bandits have killed seven people in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The latest attack comes barely 24 hours after bandits killed 48 people in three villages in Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

According to a local source in Maradun two villages, Faru and Kauyen Minane, were attacked on Saturday afternoon, May 7.

“I was at the Maradun General Hospital when the soldiers brought the corpses of those killed,” Jamilu Muhammad told Premium Times.

“Our people in the village of Garin Minane said the bandits stormed the town some minutes before 2pm and began shooting sporadically. What they used to do was to conduct house to house search for domestic animals or other valuables but yesterday, the moment they entered the village, they began shooting sporadically,” he said.

He said six people were killed in Garin Minane while one was killed in Faru, adding that the number of those killed may increase because many are still missing in the…