Court declines Emefiele’s request to restrain INEC, AGF from stopping his presidential aspiration

A Federal High Court in Abuja has declined the request by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) from taking any steps to prevent him from participating in the APC presidential primaries later this month.

In a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/610/2022 and filed by his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, Emefiele challenged the legality of Section 84(12) of the amended Electoral Act to prevent him from contesting in the next presidential election.

In the suit filed this morning, Ozekhome (SAN) moved that in view of the urgency of the case, the court should direct all relevant authorities to maintain status quo ante bellum (allow things to remain the way they were before the suit was filed) pending the determination of the suit.

