Gully erosion claims life in Delta community

Gully erosion has claimed the life of a yet-to-be-identified victim at Alibuoba quarters, Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The lifeless body of the victim was seen lying deep down in the gully measuring over 50 feet deep and 30 feet wide along the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Road, beside Agbor Technical college on Saturday.

According to residents in the area, their attention was drawn to the incident following the stench oozing out from the gully where the decomposing body of the victim was seen.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman, Landlords/Landladies Association in the Area, Comrade Chukwuyem Odia said that the erosion menace has continued to pose great challenge and danger to residents in the area, adding that residents are already relocating from the area.

While calling on relevant Government Agencies to come to their aid, Odia noted that efforts by Landlords and residents in the area in checking the erosion had not…