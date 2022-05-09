Gunmen abduct traditional ruler, two others in Bayelsa

Gunmen suspected have abducted a traditional ruler, and two other persons in Otuabula community, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the heavily armed gunmen numbering about 20 invaded the community at about 1:am on Monday, abducted the deputy paramount ruler, Chief Otia Isomom, Mrs Lucy Osain and Mr Friday Abah into a waiting speedboat and sped off.

A community source who confirmed the incident to Tribune Online, said a resident who accidentally witnessed the incident was reportedly stabbed with a dagger but luckily escaped being killed in the process.