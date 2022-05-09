“I helped with the abuse” Korra Obidi’s sister, Nancy Umeh, apologises for encouraging her sister to remain in an “abusive” marriage with Justin Dean (video)

Korra Obidi’s elder sister, Nancy Umeh, has revealed that she encouraged the dancer to stay in an “abusive” marriage with Justin Dean and she has now apologised for this.

Nancy took to Facebook to read a cease and desist letter Justin Dean sent to her through his lawyers to warn her to stop defending her sister online.

She read the letter out to her followers then began addressing her sister’s estranged husband, Justin Dean.

Nancy accused Justin of trying to shut her up for defending her family.

She said Justin has been spoiling her family’s name and accused her sister of being a cheat, despite the fact that he never caught his sister with a man yet her family kept quiet. She said that now she’s speaking to defend her sister, he’s trying to silence her.

She then accused him of being abusive and she admitted that she encouraged the ‘abuse’ by taking his side and encouraging her sister to obey him.

Nancy called Justin a “narcissist”.

She said that when she…