No Candidate from Sokoto and Zamfara government schools as WASSCE begins May 16

With the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates scheduled to hold from May 16 to June 23, no candidate from public schools in Zamfara and Sokoto states will be sitting for the exam.

Head of the Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Mr. Patrick Areghan made the announcement on Monday May 9, while addressing newsmen on the council’s preparations and readiness for the conduct of the examination in Nigeria.

Areghan noted that while private schools in the states had registered their candidates for the examination, “the reason why candidates from public schools were not registered remains unknown.”

The WAEC chief also frowned at late registration of candidates, particularly by private schools, saying, such act is totally unacceptable as it delays preparations for the examination.

Over 1.6million candidates from 20,221 schools have registered for the examination out of which 800,055…