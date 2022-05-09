‘Nobody can sell this state. Nobody can make this state his personal estate’

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has asked governorship aspirant, Tonye Cole to account for $50m Rivers state money allegedly transfered to his company during Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi’s administration.

According to Wike, no one would become next governor of Rivers State, if the intention is to make the state their “personal business.”

Speaking at a thanksgiving service on Sunday, May 8, at St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, Port Harcourt Wike said the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant, Tonye Cole, would have to first answer to what happened to the $50 million his Sahara Energy Company allegedly received through a bank from the Rivers State government when Amaechi was governor.

The governor insisted he was not against anybody aspiring to be governor of the state, but in the case of Cole, he must first give account of the money he allegedly received.



“Whoever knows him should tell him. $50 million was taken from Rivers State account and taken to Sahara Energy…