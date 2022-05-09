Thunder fire you and ultimatum





Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has responded to the 48-hour ultimatum given to him by members of the socio-cultural organization of the Ijaw nation to release House of Representatives member, Hon Farah Dagogo.

A federal lawmaker representing Degema/Bonny in the House of Representatives, Dagogo was allegedly arrested on Governor Wike’s order last week for allegedly disrupting the screening of governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt.

He was said to have been arrested alongside others and ordered to be remanded in police custody by a magistrate’s court in the state.

The Rivers State governor had earlier declared Dagogo wanted for allegedly ”hiring cultists to attack the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Port Harcourt.”

“We wish to condemn, in most unequivocal terms, that Hon. Farah Dagogo’s continued detention without conviction in a court of law is a clear violation of his fundamental human rights. The illegal arrest…





Source: Linda Ikeji