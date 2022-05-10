5 killed, over 30 injured, 100 houses destroyed as windstorm wrecks havoc in Damaturu

At least five people have been killed, 36 others injured, and over 100 houses destroyed after a heavy downpour and windstorm wreaked havoc in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

The executive secretary of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, Mohammed Goje, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, May 9.

He said SEMA search and rescue team on May 9 responded to a distress call by good samaritans and supported the evacuation of the victims to Yobe State Specialist Hospital.

“A total of 41 victims are from 6 different Communities/Locations (1.Waziri Ibrahim Extension, 2. Abbari Extension, 3. NayiNawa, 4. Pompomari, 5. House of Assembly quarters, Gujba Road and 6. Maisandari) were evacuated and unfortunately 5 died (2 boys, 1 adult woman, 2 girls),” Goje stated.

“All victims are receiving treatment free and already 23 were discharged,” he added.