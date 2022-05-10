Daughters stand up to their dad after he threatened to beat their mum and send her to her grave (video)

A video of some ladies standing up to their father has been shared online.

In the video, the man who is allegedly a pastor in Abuja, was accused of attempting to physically assault his wife when the daughters stepped in. The enraged man was holding a belt, and according to one of the daughters, had threatened to send their mum to her grave, however they stood up to protect their mum and stop him from beating her.

The ladies have been widely celebrated for protecting their mum.

