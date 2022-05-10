Dettol Donates to Federal Medical Centre Abuja

Living up to its brand purpose, to protect life by reducing the burden of illness and its fight to make good hygiene a reality that everyone can achieve, Dettol Nigeria recently made product donations to the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja as part of its activities to mark the 2022 World Hygiene Day which holds on the 5th of May annually.

L-R: Area Sales Manager, Reckitt Nigeria, Mr. Okpanachi Simon; Deputy Head of Clinical Services, Research and Training Federal Medical Center Abuja, Dr. Bioku Muftau; Deputy Head of Clinical Services, FMC, Abuja Dr. Omage Christopher, and Reckitt Regional Manager, North, Mr. Victor Okafor, during the Reckitt donation of items to FMC in commemoration of world hand Hygiene day in Abuja.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that “Every year, hundreds of millions of patients are affected by health care-associated infections, leading to the death of 1 in 10 infected patients. Hand hygiene is one of the most critical and proven measures to…