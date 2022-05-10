Floyd Mayweather meets Rotimi Amaechi as he visits Nigeria, promises to build boxing academy

Floyd Mayweather visited Nigeria to promote his exhibition match against Don Moore in Dubai.

The former multi-weight champion spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, May 8.

Mayweather also visited Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, at his Abuja residence on Monday, May 9.

The 45-year-old boxing promoter said he’s been wanting to visit Nigeria for a while but “things did not go as expected”.

He also said he plans to build “a boxing camp” in Nigeria to help the development of the sport in the country.

He added that he would return to the country in the future “to train and continue to build my legacy”.

He said: “Before I go to Dubai, I couldn’t choose a better place than Nigeria. I look forward to coming back to Nigeria to train and continue to build my legacy, and we also want to help build a boxing camp for the young youth and children coming up. With the help of Keane, one of my closest buddies, who is from Nigeria,.”