I never authorised the purchase of APC forms by any group – Goodluck Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has denied authorising the purchase of presidential forms for him.

A Northern group on Monday, May 9, purchased the form for Jonathan, insisting he must run for president in 2023. According to the group, Jonathan is the only Nigerian leader who has taken interest in Almajiris as he built schools for them during his tenure.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, the former President said he was not aware and did not authorise any group to purchase the form.

The statement reads;