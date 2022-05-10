“It was a morally bad decision” Elon Musk reveals he would reverse Twitter’s Donald Trump ban

Elon Musk has said he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former President Donald Trump.

The soon-to-be owner of Twitter slammed the microblogging platform for suspending Trump permanently.

Speaking during a conference on Tuesday, May 10, at the Future of the Car event in London, Musk said: “I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake.

“I would reverse the perma-ban. I will say that I don’t own Twitter yet, so this is not a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don’t own Twitter? But my opinion, and Jack Dorsey, I want to be clear, shares this opinion, is that we should not have perma-bans.”

Musk said Twitter’s decision to ban Trump in January 2020, following the Capitol riot, “was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme.”

“It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” the Tesla CEO said.

