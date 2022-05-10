“My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy” Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times

Mary Yul Edochie has set the record straight after her husband Yul Edochie shared a video of them goofing around together.

When Yul shared the video today, May 10, followers assumed all is now well between Yul and his first wife after he took a second wife.

However, May has revealed that the video is old.

She added that her family and faith do not support polygamy.

She wrote: “I sincerely want to appreciate everyone for the tremendous love, prayers and support from all over the world. It has really been overwhelming. You have all been an incredible pillar of strength during this trying period.

“My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people.

“God has blessed me with a beautiful and loving family. I need you all to continue to keep me and my family in your prayers.

“May God bless you all abundantly for your love, prayers and support.”