Pastor found dead in uncompleted building in Abuja

A Pastor who has now been identified as Segun Adebisi has been found dead in an uncompleted building in Kubwa, a satellite town of Abuja.
Daily Trust reported that the Pastor’s corpse was discovered on Saturday morning, May 7, during a search after he was declared missing. The police were notified that the Pastor was missing while the search was conducted.
A resident, Odion Rufus told the publication;
“During the week, we dispersed into the bush around the pipeline extension area from 8pm till 12am but we could not trace him.
“On Saturday morning, we conducted another round of search around the same location, and we were in the process of giving up when one of us advised that we should extend the search to an uncompleted building.
“We met his body with injuries on his head looking like he was hit with some of the firewood found close to the body.
“His body has been taken to the mortuary.”
Source: Linda Ikeji