Super Eagles 30-man squad for Ecuador, Mexico Friendlies released

The Nigeria Football Federation has released a 30-man squad for the friendlies against Ecuador and Mexico.

The list has eight home–based professional players while others are based abroad.

Captain Ahmed Musa and his Vice captain William Troost-Ekong are in the squad among other regular stars except Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, who didn’t make the cut.

See full list below

Goalkeepers

Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands); Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC)

Defenders

Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Isa Ali (Remo Stars); Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United)

Midfielders

Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC,…