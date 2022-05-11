Blac Chyna accuses trial judge in her case against the Kardashians of being ‘hostile’ and ‘biased’

Blac Chyna has accused Justice Gregory W. Alarcon of showing an “undeniably hostile and extremely biased” attitude against her and attorney, Lynne Ciani, after losing her case against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Chyna believes bias from Judge Alarcon greatly affected the outcome of the trial, specifically his instructions to the jury before they ruled against the reality star.

People also reported that the 34-year-old model further claimed that the jury was making ‘key liability verdicts in her favour’ and was even being “denied due process with regard to the jury instructions and special verdict form.”

The document further stated that Chyna and her counsel had ample time to raise her completely misguided allegations about Judge Alarcon’s impartiality, along with numerous opportunities to brief evidentiary issues, jury instructions, and the special verdict form. Adding to it, it also stated how Judge Alarcon explicitly…