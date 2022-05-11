Man declared wanted for alleged murder of his girlfriend and her 11-year-old daughter in South Africa

Police in South Africa has declared a man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend and her 11-year-old daughter.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello, in a statement on Tuesday May 10, said the 31-year-old man identified Kenneth “Majozi” Debeila, is on the run after he allegedly murdered Itumeleng Beverly Makhura and Tshepang on March 8, 2022 at Nellmapius, Gauteng.

“According to information, the victims were choked to death and the child was raped. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” Sello said.

“Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation or apprehension of the suspect is requested to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111” he added.

It was gathered that the suspect went missing after Makhura, 31, and her daughter were found dead at his father’s house in Nellmapius.

The girlfriend was last seen with her boyfriend leaving Joe Banana tavern on March 18.

The family first started searching…