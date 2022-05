Rapper Zinoleesky has lamented over not being able to get real friends since he became famous and rich. In a tweet he shared, he said he's been improvising. Zinoleesky tweeted; It’s crazy how money or fame doesn’t even get u real friends …. I just dey improvise since The post Money or fame doesnt even get you real friends, I’ve been improvising – Rapper Zinoleesky appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

