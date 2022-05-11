Ndidi Nwuneli to moderate panel discussion tagged “Africa Forward”

Catalysing Change Week 2022 started on May 9 and will continue till May 13.

The events and sessions are free for the public and those interested in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to attend.

On Wednesday, May 11, by 16:00 to 17:00 CET, there will be a virtual panel discussion session tagged “Africa Forward”.

This session will be moderated by Ndidi Nwuneli, Co-founder Sahel Consulting.

The speakers include Andy Bryant, Catherine Mwendwa, James Mwangi, Luvoyo Rani, Nkanyiso Hlongwa, Patrick Awuah Jr., and Wamuyu Mahinda.

The hashtag for the discussion is #LetsReenergisetheSDGs.

Inviting the public to the panel discussion, CCW2022 organisers wrote: “The collective communities of practice supporting systems change for thriving African Social Enterprises & their supporters towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) call for a renewed vision and partnership-driven commitment to reshape the evolving narrative, shift the social impact funding paradigm,…