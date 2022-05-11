PDP accuses APC of stealing government funds for elections





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Buhari administration of allowing the “mass looting of public funds to corruptly create a war chest for the APC to intimidate Nigerians and muscle the 2023 general elections.”

In a statement released by its National Publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP alleged that the APC is diverting public funds meant for development purposes and salaries of workers to its coffers by ‘orchestrating the purchase of its Presidential nomination form by all manner of persons at excessive N100 million to warehouse sleaze funds for the elections’

”Our Party has information of how public funds are being withdrawn from Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals of government and diverted to people who have no verifiable means of livelihood to purchase APC’s Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for individuals without any electoral value and who cannot even win Local Government elections. We have intelligence on how public funds…





Source: Linda Ikeji