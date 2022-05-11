President Buhari rejects call for tenure extension, vows to step down next year





President Buhari has rejected calls from an elder statesman, Robert Clarke, to elongate his tenure by six months so he can tackle insecurity and then coordinate a peaceful election.

Clarke while speaking on Arise TV on Monday, May 9, said with the current state of security in the country, it would be difficult for a credible election to take place. He argued that President Buhari has the constitutional power to extend his tenure by six months so he can address insecurity and organize a credible election.

However, in a statement released by his media aide, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said the current administration would honour the constitution and people’s right to decide.

“In response to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria’s recent remarks, the Presidency wishes to state as follows: Chief Robert Clarke, a very well-respected elder may be sincere in his wish for the President to extend his term by six months. We wish to categorically restate that the President will step down on…





Source: Linda Ikeji