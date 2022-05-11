Rapper Wiley is being hunted by police 6-months after he skipped court accused of assault

British rapper, Wiley is reportedly being hunted for by police after failing to appear in court for assaulting an ex-world champion kickboxer and breaking into his flat.

The rapper, whose real name is Richard Cowie Jr, failed to show up to Snaresbrook Crown Court, east London, on November 11 last year. And yesterday police issued a fresh appeal to find him.

The 42-year-old is accused of breaking into the home of friend and kickboxer Ali Jacko in Forest Gate, east London, on August 28, and smashing plates before assaulting the boxer.

The rapper’s November no-show came after he failed to appear at a hearing Thames Magistrates’ Court on September 27.

After that he released a video online, seen by The Sun, in which the rapper, who was awarded an MBE in 2018 for services to music, said: ‘The police, listen, me to you.

‘Don’t come and get me, don’t look for me. I’ll go down there. I’m going to have a drink, then I’ll go down there.’

Newham Police has tweeted…