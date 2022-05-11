Uyo to Host 2022 CAF Confederation Cup Final

The Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria will host the 2021/22 TotalEnergies Confederation Cup final, Africa’s football ruling body, CAF.

The event is the first intercontinental major cup final to be hosted in Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo which is there home of Nigeria’s Premier League side, Akwa United.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, May 11, CAF said the final is scheduled for Friday, May 20, 2022 while CAF also said it will confirm the kick-off time in due course.

Four teams remain in the contention to win the 2021/22 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup. In the first match of the first leg of the semi-finals, DR Congo’s TP Mazembe scored a late goal to secure 1-0 victory over RS Berkane of Morocco.

In 2021, the TotalEnergies Confederation Cup was hosted in Cotonou, Benin where Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic beat Algerian side, JS Kabylie 2-1.