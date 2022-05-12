Benue court jails 24-year-old woman for trafficking young girls to Mali for sexual exploitation

A Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State has sentenced a 24-year-old woman, Mercy Sese, to 7 years in prison with the option of N4.5m fine for trafficking young girls to Mali for prostitution.

The presiding judge, Justice AbduDogo sentenced the accused on Wednesday, May 11, after she pleaded guilty to a 7 count charge preferred against her for the offence of organizing foreign trips for young girls to Mali for sexual exploitation.

The offence contrary is to sections 18, 27 and 29 of the Trafficking in persons (Prohibition) enforcement and administration act 2015.

LIB had reported that the Makurdi Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person, NAPTIP, arrested Sese at a popular motor park in Makurdi earlier this year.

Makurdi Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mr. Gloria Bai, said huge sum of money including foreign currencies were recovered from Sese.

“The Command in the early hours of Friday, January 7,…