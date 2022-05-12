British amateur boxer drowns ‘while trying to save his dog’ from River

A British amateur boxer has drowned while trying to save his dog from a Spanish river near Benidorm.

Former Royal Navy sailor Paul Lebihan, 24, died on Monday evening, May 9, after getting into difficulties in the Bolulla river which has claimed the lives of three other people in the past month, Mail Online reports.

Lebihan, from Gateshead, was pulled unconscious from the water near a waterfall close to the popular beauty spot of Fuentes del Algar, a half-hour drive north of Benidorm.

The Briton had died whilst trying to save his dog, according to local reports, in an act that his family said shows how selfless he was. One of his Facebook pictures shows him cuddling up to his pet dog.

A police source confirmed after the drowning he had been swept away by the current.

A helicopter with firefighters, police and paramedics mobilised as part of the emergency response.

Efforts to revive the casualty failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Local…