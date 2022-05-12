DSS denies calling for Buhari’s tenure elongation





The Department of State Services has denied calling for the elongation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya in a statement released on Thursday May 12, said the report which claimed it was testing “the water for tenure elongation for Buhari” was aimed at maligning the agency and misleading the public.

NO CALL FOR TENURE ELONGATION BY DSS The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to a misleading and mischievous publication by SaharaReporters titled Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Tests the Water on Tenure Elongation for Buhari, Tells Journalists, CSOs 2023 Elections May Not Hold. In the said report, the Service was accused of informing participants at its April 6th brainstorming session with CSOs/NGOs that the 2023 general elections might not hold due to insecurity. The report further stated that the session was a ruse to sell tenure elongation to the public. Consequently, the DSS disassociates itself from the…





Source: Linda Ikeji