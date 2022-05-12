FIFA opens investigation into claims that Ecuador’s Byron Castillo is actually Colombian

FIFA has opened an investigation into claims made by Chile that Byron Castillo was not eligible to feature in eight of Ecuador’s World Cup qualifying fixtures.

The Chilean football federation recently asked FIFA to investigate its claim that Castillo is actually Colombian and not entitled to have played in qualifiers for Ecuador.

According to the Chilean football federation, they have proof that he was born in Tumaco, Colombia in 1995, and not in the Ecuadorean city of General Villamil Playas in 1998 as stated on his official documents. It was also claimed the Barcelona of Guayaquil full-back used a false passport and birth certificate.

The complaint came more than one month after South American qualifying ended and Ecuador were drawn into a group with host nation Qatar, Holland and Senegal.

‘FIFA can confirm that it has received a formal complaint from the Chilean FA in relation to this matter,’ football’s governing body said in a statement at the…