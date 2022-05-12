Former world darts champion, Ted Hankey jailed for two years after pinning a teenage girl down in sexual assault which was caught on camera

Former world dart champion, Ted Hankey, was today jailed for two years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Hankey, 54, pinned the young girl down and, with an ‘air of entitlement’, sexually assaulted his victim, Chester Crown Court heard. The attack occurred in Crewe, Cheshire, on September 10 last year, and the court previously heard that the victim was aged between 16 and 18.

Passing sentence, Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, said Hankey would have ‘denied it to the bitter end’ if the attack had not been caught on film.

Judge Everett told him: ‘You genuinely believed nobody would believe her, until you were shown the damning evidence.

‘The nature of what you did, the fact that you pinned her down, that air of entitlement… You treated her as an object for your own disgusting and deviant sexual desires.

‘Your self-pity about the loss of status and ability to earn money – I’m sure you will never play darts again on…