”I have never worn a pant since I was 18”- Nkechi Blessing Sunday responds after her ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan, accused of not changing her panties for three days while they dated

Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has responded to her ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan’s claim that she lacks personal hygiene.

In a video shared online, Opeyemi claimed that Nkechi wore the same pants for three days while they dated, and wasn’t brushing her teeth. He said this while responding to claims that he apologized to her recently because he wanted her back.

Responding to his claims via her Instastories, Nkechi described them as a ”mighty lie”. According to her, she doesn’t have any panties, doesn’t wear and has never worn a pant since she was 18.

Read what she wrote below…