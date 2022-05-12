Mob beat and burn body of College Of Education female student in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy

A female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE) Sokoto simply identified as Deborah was allegedly beaten and burnt to death on allegations of blasphemy today Thursday, May 12.

Deborah, who is said to be residing with her parents in Old Airport Road area of Sokoto metropolis, was accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad (SAW), during a hot argument with her colleagues in school.

”She was having an argument with some of her schoolmates over their ongoing examination and when she was asked how she managed to pass her exams, she said it was Jesus. She was asked to withdraw the statement and apologise which she refused. The school security intervened, and took her to their post but they were overpowered by students after which she was killed in the process. After killing her, her body was burnt on the school premises”a source said

Addressing newsmen at Government House in Sokoto, the Commissioner of Information, Isah Bajini Galadanchi, said the…