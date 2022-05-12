Police arrest notorious cultist on wanted list in Ogun

A notorious cultist/armed robbery suspect, Christian Peter has been arrested by the police in Mowe area of Ogun state.

The state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement released on Wednesday May 11, said the suspect who has been on the police wanted list for a long time, has been responsible for many criminal acts in the state.

Oyeyemi said;

“The suspect who has been on the wanted list of the command for quite some time now was arrested while the Divisional Police Officer, Mowe Division, CSP Folashade Tanaruno, was on routine patrol of Mowe/Ofada road. He is one of the hoodlums terrorizing Mowe/Ofada axis in recent time”

The suspect was allegedly sighted by the Divisional Anti-Robbery Team on the premises of a hotel in the Olororo area of Mowe with a waist bag.

The suspect who attempted to escape upon sighting police operatives, was however apprehended.

A locally made double barrel pistol loaded with four live cartridges was recovered…