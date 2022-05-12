U.S. actor, Andy Dick arrested for felony sexual battery on livestream

American comedian and actor, Andy Dick, has been arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery following an incident in Orange County, California.

On Wednesday May 11, police from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were called to O’Neill Regional Park, where they surrounded the RV trailer where Dick, 56, was located. The call to the police came after an adult male who goes by the name of “JJ” claimed the comedian had sexually assaulted him.

Dick had been staying with a group of people living out of their RVs in an Orange County campground and livestreaming their lives together on the Captain Content YouTube Channel.

Sgt. Scott Steinle of the OC Sheriff’s Department told KTLA that the arrest occurred after an investigation at the site. The outlet added that the alleged victim was taken to a local hospital for an assault examination.

Dick was removed from the trailer, searched and then arrested for suspected felony sexual battery.

It was…