Why the double standard? When did I become the bad one because I revealed a little secret of hers

David Opeyemi Falegan, ex-boyfriend of Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has reacted to being dragged online over his recent claim on what led to the end of their relationship.

Recall that Falegan had claimed that their relationship ended because Nkechi allegedly has poor hygiene and wears same panties for days.

Reacting to the mixed reaction that trailed the claim, Falegan asked why he is now the bad one. He also asked why same wasn’t said about Nkechi when she said he’s a 2 minutes man, was jobless and was also fed by her..

See his post below………………………………..